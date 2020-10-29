Wedding Shenanigans: Kajal Aggarwal posts a stunning picture from her Mehendi ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with her businessman fiancee on October 30, 2020. The wedding festivities have already begun and the entire house is filled with fun and laughter. The duo has been sharing some sweet memories from their ceremonies. Kajal Aggarwal showed off her radiant side in a Mehendi picture shared by the actress. Dressed in a pretty pastel outfit, Kajal looks extremely happy and vibrant in her Mehendi ceremony.

Sharing the news with her fans, Kajal posted on social media, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families." (sic)

View this post on Instagram ð§¿ #kajgautkitched ð§¿ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onOct 28, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

She further added, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie is based on one of the biggest I.T scams in history and is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles.

