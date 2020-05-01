See Photo: KGF star Yash, wife Radhika Pandit introduce their son with this adorable picture

K.G.F star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 30, 2019. However, the parents took a decision not to reveal the baby’s photo and the name. Now, after six months, the couple have finally introduced their son to the world by sharing an adorable photo of the munchkin.

Yash took to his Instagram account to share the picture of the toddler giving us much-needed smile in this gloomy days. Sharing the picture of his son, Yash wrote, "Say hello to my little buddy for life. Do give him all your love and blessings (sic)."

Take a look at the picture here:

Few days ago, Radhika Pandit had taken to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of her baby boy, in which their first child Arya was also seen. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The moment all of u were waiting for. Yes tomorrow, Junior turns 6 months!! He will be ready to greet u all.. are u guys ready for him!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit P.S : Thanks Amrita for this memorable shoot! @mommyshotsbyamrita (sic)."

On the work front, we will be seeing the actor in the second installment of K.G.F. which is all set to release on 23rd October 2020.

