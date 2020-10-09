See Photo: Malaika Arora gives 'midweek blues' a stylish twist

Malaika Arora is going through midweek blues, although with a stylish twist, going by her new Instagram post. In a new close-up she posted, Malaika is dressed in denim dungarees and sports blue-tinted sunglasses. "Midweek blues ......" she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram Midweek blues ...... A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onOct 7, 2020 at 10:50pm PDT

Malaika recently recovered from coronavirus. She shared that she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain.

On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her good friend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested Covid-19 positive.

