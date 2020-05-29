See photo: Malaika Arora shares her morning ritual; takes in the sunshine vitamin

We all know how essential the early morning sun is for our overall health. It's a major source of vitamin D, which is also known as the 'sunshine vitamin'. While we know the benefits of basking in the early morning sun, not all of us take it seriously. B-town diva Malaika Arora, however, practises what she preaches, and getting her dose of vitamin D is one of her morning rituals.

The Chaiya Chaiya girl recently shared a video in which she talks about the importance of vitamin D and how she makes it a point to 'get that morning sun'. Sharing the video, Malla wrote, "#vitamindtherapy #stayhomestaysafe"

View this post on Instagram #vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMay 27, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT

So this is definitely one of Malaika Arora's secrets for her radiant skin and good health!

Another thing Malaika swears by is yoga for overall health and fitness. She has also invested in the yoga studio Sarva & Diva Yoga last year, and recently moved her studio online after the city went into lockdown.

To help people stay calm, relax, and at the same time stay fit during the lockdown, the actress and her co-founder decided to open up the exclusive members-only facilities to the entire country free of cost.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news