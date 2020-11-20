See Photo: Namrata Shirodkar's birthday wish for sister Shilpa Shirodkar will give you sibling goals

Namrata Shirodkar is pretty close to her actress-sister Shilpa Shirodkar. The two sisters share a deep bond and regularly share glimpses of their relationship on thier social media handles. On Friday, November 20, Shilpa turned a year older and to mark the special occasion, Namrata penned a sweet note to wish her a happy birthday.

In the note, she called their relationship 'a golden string that no one can see'. Along with the note she also shared a throwback picture with her. She wrote, "Sister to sister: We will always be a part of our family tree. A golden string that no one can see binds us from the chords of our hearts. You are special. Wherever you go... whatever you do... I'll always be there for you. Happy Birthday @shilpashirodkar73. Big hug, kiss and blessings (sic)". Take a look:

On Namrata's post, Shilpa commented, "Thank you so so so much chin… i love you beyond (sic)."

Recently, Shilpa shared a throwback picture of herself with Namrata and her actor-husband Mahesh Babu, son Gautam, daughter Sitara, and other family members. "Family. Making memories (sic)," she captioned the picture.

Shilpa also celebrated Diwali 2020 with Namrata and family. She shared a video on her Instagram handle in which they can be seen dining together.

Just like Shilpa, Namrata is also known for sharing adorable pictures of herself and her family on her social media account. Recently, she had posted a throwback picture of Mahesh Babu, Gautham, captured in a moment of family bonding. In the image, Mahesh holds Gautham while their son bends down to reach out for their pet dog. "A rare one.. all the boys in the house @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni (sic)," she wrote alongside the image.

Namrata recently shared a couple of throwback pictures to express that marriages are made in heaven. The first picture is from her wedding day, the second image, in black and white, is from her parents' wedding.

Shilpa Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy's film, Bhrashtachar. On the work front, she was last seen in Guns of Banaras. Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like Hero Hindustani, Vaastav: The Reality, and Bride And Prejudice among others.

