See photo: Nushrratt looks electrifying in hot pink bikini in appreciation post

Updated: 17 December, 2020 07:42 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Nushrratt posted a string of pictures from a sea-facing hotel room. In the images, she is seen flaunting a svelte figure in a bubble gum pink bikini paired with a pristine white cover-up.

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Picture courtesy/AFP)
Nushrratt Bharuccha looks stunning in her new social media post, striking a pose in a hot pink bikini. She posted a string of pictures from a sea-facing hotel room.

In the images, Nushrratt is seen flaunting a svelte figure in a bubble gum pink bikini paired with a pristine white cover-up. The actress completed her look with sunglasses.

 
 
 
"This is an appreciation post for all that I had when I had it... all that I did when I did. One year later, today I remember it all so fondly.. miss it all so dearly but feel so blessed and lucky to have had it. To have lived it the way I wanted it. So thank you Universe for giving me all that you have, the way that you have! #Gratitude," Nushrratt wrote alongside the image.

 
 
 
The actress has started working on her next film, "Chhorii". Her latest film "Chhalaang", streams on OTT.

First Published: 17 December, 2020 07:32 IST

