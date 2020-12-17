See photo: Nushrratt looks electrifying in hot pink bikini in appreciation post

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks stunning in her new social media post, striking a pose in a hot pink bikini. She posted a string of pictures from a sea-facing hotel room.

In the images, Nushrratt is seen flaunting a svelte figure in a bubble gum pink bikini paired with a pristine white cover-up. The actress completed her look with sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

"This is an appreciation post for all that I had when I had it... all that I did when I did. One year later, today I remember it all so fondly.. miss it all so dearly but feel so blessed and lucky to have had it. To have lived it the way I wanted it. So thank you Universe for giving me all that you have, the way that you have! #Gratitude," Nushrratt wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The actress has started working on her next film, "Chhorii". Her latest film "Chhalaang", streams on OTT.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news