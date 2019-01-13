See photo: Ranveer Singh shares new look for Kapil Dev biopic 83

bollywood

In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen training with his cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 Indian cricket team alongside Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh can be seen training with his cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 Indian cricket team alongside Kapil Dev.

On January 12, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post a picture of him getting into character for the Kapil Dev biopic '83'. The actor, who was recently seen rapping while promoting his next film Gully Boy, posted the picture where he is seen training to play Kapil Dev in the biopic on the cricket legend. The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.

In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen training with his cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 Indian cricket team alongside Kapil Dev.

Singh captioned the photo "#kapildev @83thefilm #balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk."

Notably, the ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Kapil Dev captained the Indian cricket team to victiry in the 1983 World Cup. He was also coached the Indian cricket team between October 1999 and August 2000.

While Ranveer Singh will reportedly train in cricket under the sharp eye of the man himself - Kapil Dev - Singh is aware that he is shouldering a huge responsibility in portraying the former skipper on screen. "Kapil Dev was a force of nature - after he was made captain at 24, he galvanised the team to inculcate the winning mentality [in them]. People adore him, so the characterisation has to be within set parameters. It's exciting as well as daunting," says Singh. It goes without saying that a Kapil Dev act will be incomplete without his trademark outswinger finding a place on celluloid. "The man has an inimitable [bowling] style and it will be a tough job to replicate it completely." The film marks Ranveer Singh's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He considers himself privileged to be part of the retelling of one of the glorious chapters of India's sports history.

Singh says he needed little convincing to greenlight the project: "I came on board when there wasn't even a script in place. All Kabir had was a short collection of anecdotes. He told me, '83 ke World Cup se connected yeh chhoti si ek story sun lo.' Just after the first anecdote, I knew this was an unbelievable story. It has never been captured on celluloid because it's such a mammoth undertaking. Credit is due to our producers who are putting their bets on this project."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates