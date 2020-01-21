See Photo: Ratan Tata looks forward to meet this 'friend' everyday in office
In the photo, Ratan Tata can be seen playing with the dog named Goa as he arrives at the Bombay House, the global headquarters of Tata Group
It's hardly been over two months since businessmen, investor, and philanthropist Ratan Tata has made his Instagram debut. The 81-year-old stalwart of the Indian business industry has been setting the internet on fire with his inspiring posts and candid pictures with dogs on the gram.
A screengrab of Ratan Tata's Instagram story
On Tuesday, Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share an adorable picture that has won him many hearts. In the post, Ratan Tata can be seen welcomed with hugs and kisses by a pet dog as he arrives at the office. While sharing the pictures as his Instagram story, Tata captioned it: What I look forward to every day at the office, My friend Goa!
View this post on Instagram
Today would be the 14th birthday of my late dog, Tito. I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around the office. While few have the comfort of families, many struggle on the streets, and yet somehow, their affection remains the same. Those of you who strive for the welfare of the voiceless, truly have my respect.
From the adorable post, it's evident that the veteran businessman loves dogs and is very fond of dogs. So much so that, whenever he arrives at the office, the dog named Goa welcomes him with loads of love and happiness, thereby making the businessman's day more positive and beautiful.
The pet dog, who has been named Goa lives at Bombay House, the global headquarters of Tata Group. Interestingly, in 2018, the Tata group had reopened its headquarters with a special kennel dedicated to stray dogs living in and around the area.
According to a report in the Economic Times, Goa is the leader of the pack of the dogs that stay at the Bombay House He is also Ratan Tata's favourite. Wonder why? Well, a long-time occupant of Bombay House said, "He would wait for Mr. Tata to arrive each morning at Bombay House and ride up the elevator with him. Goa had even earmarked a couch to sleep on in the office."
So, how did the pet dog got his unusual name? Interestingly, Goa was a puppy when he was brought to Bombay from Goa. During the journey, he got into Tata's car and arrived in Mumbai with him itself. This isn't the first time that the business magnate has shown his love for dogs.
View this post on Instagram
Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families. I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don’t. The kindness in 9 month old Myra’s eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family. Please don’t be hasty in making this decision, but if you know someone or if you are that someone willing to make her believe in us again, please fill the link in my bio #onehomeatatime
In November 2019, Ratan Tata had shared a heartwarming post about a nine-month-old dog named Myra. While sharing the pet dog's picture, Tata appealed to thousands of Gram users to adopt the pet dog.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
An industrialist par excellence, business magnate Ratan Tata was born on December 29, 1937, to Naval Tata and Sonoo Tata in then Bombay now Mumbai. Businessmen, investor, and philanthropist are few of the facets of Ratan Tata's colourful yet illustrious. He was served as the Chairman of Tata Group from 1991 to 2012
-
Did you know? At the age of 10, Ratan Tata's parents Naval and Sonoo separated in 1948. Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother Navajbai Tata, who was the widow of Sir Ratanji Tata
In photo: Ratan Tata with his pet dog, late Tito
-
After his parent's separation, Ratan Tata was officially adopted by his grandmother Navajbai Tat through the J. N. Petit Parsi Orphanage. Ratan Tata also has a step-brother, Noel Tata from his father's second marriage. His father's second wife was Simone Tata
-
In photo: A young and handsome Ratan Tata during his Architecture days from Cornell University
-
Did you know? Ratan Tata did his schooling from Campion School till the 8th class. Post which, he studied at the pre-British era Cathedral and John Connon School and at Bishop Cotton School in Shimla. After completing his graduation, Tata went on to get a degree in Architecture Cornell University. He also attended the seven-week Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, United States
-
With a keen acumen for business, Ratan Tata joined Tata Group; from working on the shop floor of Tata Steel to owning 5-star hotels, from manufacturing needles to steel plants and much more, Ratan Tata has been there and done that. Under his leadership, Tata grew to be one of the leading business names in the country and across the globe
-
Besides being a businessman and a philanthropist, Ratan Tata is also a smart investor. He has invested in a number of startups, thereby encouraging new ideas and backing innovative business minds
In photo: Ratan Tata with Shantanu Naidu, a budding entrepreneur, whose idea of making make collars with reflectors for stray dogs was backed by the none other than Ratan Tata
-
Under his able leadership, the Tata group was able to acquire global brands such as Jaguar, Corus, Land Rover, Tetley and much more. He has been awarded and bestowed with innumerable doctorates from Honorary Doctor of Law to Honorary Doctor of Business and the list goes on
-
In photo: Ratan Tata receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual Giants International Awards from Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeo and Shaina NC
-
Did you know? The 81-year-old philanthropist and the former chairman of the Tata Group did not tie the knot. In an interview in 2011, Ratan Tata had said that he had come close to getting married four times but each time he backed off in fear or for one reason or another
-
The stalwart of the Indian business industry was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian war in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008 by the Government of India
-
In photo: Ratan Tata with actor Boman Irani at the Iranshah Udvada Utsav, which saw the coming together of Parsis from all over the world
-
On October 30, 2019, Ratan Tata made his Instagram debut. The stalwart of the Indian business industry has about 700 thousand followers on Instagram. While sharing a picture of himself, Tata's first post read: I don't know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!
-
Ratan Tata has shared about 11 posts to date and has managed to strike a chord with today's millennial generation. Ratan Tata shared this picture of himself on the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. While sharing the picture, Tata wrote: 11 years later, a lot has been said about the tragedy that commenced on 26/11/2008. The memory of standing outside helpless and of the carnage and loss of life, are still fresh and painful...He ended the caption by saying, "I will say it again: We can be hurt, but not knocked out!"
-
On his Instagram bio, Ratan Tata wrote, I made it to the 'Gram! He further wrote that he is the chairman of Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons
In photo: Ratan Tata snapped at Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray's wedding along with Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Asha Bhosle
-
In photo: Ratan Tata with Mukesh Ambani, Aamir Khan and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Mumbai
Businessmen, investor, and philanthropist are few of the facets of Ratan Tata's colourful yet illustrious career so far. From witnessing his parent's separation at the age of 10 to coming close to getting married four times; from working on the shop floor of Tata Steel to making Tata a global brand, Ratan Tata has come a long way. His humble beginning from Surat to being a stalwart of the Indian business industry is truly incredible. As Ratan Tata turns a year older today, we take a look at his journey in pictures
(All Pictures/Instagram Ratan Tata, Supriya Sule, mid-day photographers)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe