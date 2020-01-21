See Photo: Ratan Tata looks forward to meet this 'friend' everyday in office

It's hardly been over two months since businessmen, investor, and philanthropist Ratan Tata has made his Instagram debut. The 81-year-old stalwart of the Indian business industry has been setting the internet on fire with his inspiring posts and candid pictures with dogs on the gram.



A screengrab of Ratan Tata's Instagram story

On Tuesday, Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share an adorable picture that has won him many hearts. In the post, Ratan Tata can be seen welcomed with hugs and kisses by a pet dog as he arrives at the office. While sharing the pictures as his Instagram story, Tata captioned it: What I look forward to every day at the office, My friend Goa!

From the adorable post, it's evident that the veteran businessman loves dogs and is very fond of dogs. So much so that, whenever he arrives at the office, the dog named Goa welcomes him with loads of love and happiness, thereby making the businessman's day more positive and beautiful.

The pet dog, who has been named Goa lives at Bombay House, the global headquarters of Tata Group. Interestingly, in 2018, the Tata group had reopened its headquarters with a special kennel dedicated to stray dogs living in and around the area.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Goa is the leader of the pack of the dogs that stay at the Bombay House He is also Ratan Tata's favourite. Wonder why? Well, a long-time occupant of Bombay House said, "He would wait for Mr. Tata to arrive each morning at Bombay House and ride up the elevator with him. Goa had even earmarked a couch to sleep on in the office."

So, how did the pet dog got his unusual name? Interestingly, Goa was a puppy when he was brought to Bombay from Goa. During the journey, he got into Tata's car and arrived in Mumbai with him itself. This isn't the first time that the business magnate has shown his love for dogs.

In November 2019, Ratan Tata had shared a heartwarming post about a nine-month-old dog named Myra. While sharing the pet dog's picture, Tata appealed to thousands of Gram users to adopt the pet dog.

