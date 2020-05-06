See Photo: Shahid Kapoor burns Internet with his shirtless avatar

"Hot", "sexy" and "smart". That's how actor Shahid Kapoor's female fans described him after seeing his shirtless throwback picture on Instagram. On Tuesday, Shahid posted an old picture on social media in which he is seen flaunting his sculpted abs and chiselled physique.

View this post on Instagram #throwback A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onMay 4, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT

The post has garnered several comments -- especially from female fans. A user commented: "Why so hot?". Another one wrote: "You are so handsome."

On the work front, Shahid, after the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh', will next be seen in "Jersey", which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

