See Photo: Steve Irwin's son shares heartwarming post; leaves netizens emotional

Updated: Jul 04, 2019, 14:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Robert Irwin, son of late Steve Irwin took to Twitter to share a heart-warming picture of the two in the same zoo feeding the same crocodile 15 years apart. His heartfelt post left Twitterati teary-eyed

Robert Irwin replicates the same scene which his father Steve Irwin performed 15 years ago. Pic/Twitter Robert Irwin

On July 3, 2019, Steve Irwin's son Robert Irwin took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a heartwarming post which has left netizens emotional. 15-year-old Robert, who grew up surrounded by animals is just as enthusiastic about animals as his late father, Steve Irwin.

Robert shared a then and now picture on his official Twitter account which was is a picture similar to his father where the late Steve Irwin is seen feeding the same crocodile. While sharing the picture Robert Irwin captioned the post: Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart.

The heartwarming picture shared by Robert Irwin shows Steve Irvin feeding a crocodile named Murray inside a zoo in front of an audience in the first picture. While in the second picture, it shows a young Robert feeding the same crocodile, Murray in the same zoo once again in front of an audience.

Robert's heartfelt picture went viral in no time and amassed over 1,40,000 retweets and nearly 7 lakh likes. Netizens and Twitterati took to Robert Irwin's post to share their messages as they were left emotional after seeing the picture.

Here's how netizens reacted to Robert Irwin's emotional and heartwarming post:

Stephen Irwin, who was popularly known as 'The Crocodile Hunter', was an Australian zookeeper, conservationist and television personality. He died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44, after he was stung in the heart by a stingray while he was shooting underwater for his documentary, Ocean's Deadliest.

