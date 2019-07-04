See Photo: Steve Irwin's son shares heartwarming post; leaves netizens emotional

international

Robert Irwin, son of late Steve Irwin took to Twitter to share a heart-warming picture of the two in the same zoo feeding the same crocodile 15 years apart. His heartfelt post left Twitterati teary-eyed

Robert Irwin replicates the same scene which his father Steve Irwin performed 15 years ago. Pic/Twitter Robert Irwin

On July 3, 2019, Steve Irwin's son Robert Irwin took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a heartwarming post which has left netizens emotional. 15-year-old Robert, who grew up surrounded by animals is just as enthusiastic about animals as his late father, Steve Irwin.

Robert shared a then and now picture on his official Twitter account which was is a picture similar to his father where the late Steve Irwin is seen feeding the same crocodile. While sharing the picture Robert Irwin captioned the post: Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart.

Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/9Ybp5AnTOI — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 3, 2019

The heartwarming picture shared by Robert Irwin shows Steve Irvin feeding a crocodile named Murray inside a zoo in front of an audience in the first picture. While in the second picture, it shows a young Robert feeding the same crocodile, Murray in the same zoo once again in front of an audience.

Also Read: Steve Irwin's 13-year-old son impresses viewers on Jimmy Fallon's show

Robert's heartfelt picture went viral in no time and amassed over 1,40,000 retweets and nearly 7 lakh likes. Netizens and Twitterati took to Robert Irwin's post to share their messages as they were left emotional after seeing the picture.

Here's how netizens reacted to Robert Irwin's emotional and heartwarming post:

Good on you mate! The world misses your dad. So happy your family is living his legacy! — ScoopDoggyDog (@doggy_scoop) July 3, 2019

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ You, undoubtedly & greatly, honor your father. — JMaddoxðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@1Blest_Nana2016) July 4, 2019

Your father was my hero growing up. You are doing him proud man. — J.J Jaspur (@JoshuaM81355678) July 4, 2019

The best thing on twitter this week. — Don'tBeTheOnion (@DontBeTheOnion) July 4, 2019

Gah! Your Dad would be so proud. We as a globe are in awe of what an amazing person you have become. — practical patriot ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂ¼ (@stonertabby) July 4, 2019

This photo has brought me instantly to tears. Wow. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) July 4, 2019

I have to admit in the past you made me sad because you make me think about him. But now I realize that you make me happy because you make me think about him. — Sharon A. Wagner (@Swigwag) July 3, 2019

Well said!! The world needs more families like the Irwin family #Crikey — Echo Sedai ðÂÂ¦ÂÂðÂÂ¦ÂÂ (@echo_sedai) July 4, 2019

Your dad did amazing things for people he did not even know he was doing. My daughter and I bond watching hours of his shows! — Blacktail (@blacktailbob) July 4, 2019

Stephen Irwin, who was popularly known as 'The Crocodile Hunter', was an Australian zookeeper, conservationist and television personality. He died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44, after he was stung in the heart by a stingray while he was shooting underwater for his documentary, Ocean's Deadliest.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates