See photo: Taapsee Pannu reaches Dubai for 'holiday' before getting 'on her mark' with 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

Two days after wrapping up the shoot for mystery thriller Haseen Dilruba, actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday flew to Dubai ahead of the shooting of her next, Rashmi Rocket. The Pink actor took to Instagram to share a breezy picture of herself enjoying the Dubai air with her hands wide open.

The picture sees the 33-year-old actor decked up in a comfy chequered cold shoulder top and matching divided long skirt. Taapsee revealed that she would be enjoying a short "#Holiday" before getting "on her mark," with the shoot of Rashmi Rocket. "From the 'pacific blue' towards the Persian Gulf. Jumping from being Haseen to being a rocket. Getting all set before I am 'On my mark' #Holiday #Dubai #RashmiRocket #PacificBlue," she wrote in the caption.

Her sisters and constant companions Shagun and Evania Pannu have also joined her in Dubai. Both Evania and Shagun had joined the actor earlier last month for a vacation to the Maldives.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news