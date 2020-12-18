See photo: Tennis babe Karolina Pliskova stuns in black bikini on beach in Spain

Czech tennis star Karolina Pliskova is one of the most talented sports stars on the court as well as one of the most active ones on social media off the court.

The 28-year-old tennis babe is a regular on Instagram and often posts photos and videos of her training as well as holiday time. She is not shy to flaunt her slim figure on social media and often gets a favourable response for it.

Karolina Pliskova is currently holidaying in Spain and shared a stunning picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a printed black bikini on her getaway to the country. She captioned it: 'Winter in Spain.'

In October, Karolina Pliskova participated at the Ostrava Open but was sadly ousted by Veronika Kudermetova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and missed out on entering the quarter-finals.

Karolina Pliskova is also a former number one tennis player. She reached the top of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings on July 17, 2017. She is currently ranked 6th on the list with 5205 points.

