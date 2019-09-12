See Photo: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor reunite for Baaghi 3; shoot begins today

Tiger Shroff is all set to reunite with Shraddha Kapoor for the third instalment of Baaghi. Its first two instalments proved to be blockbusters at the box office. Where Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as Sia paired opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Disha Patani play his love interest in the film.

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shared the news on her official Instagram handle. Sharing the poster of Baaghi 3, Ayesha wrote, "Alllllllll the best and GOD bless our Baaghi family for Baaghi 3!!!!! The journey begins TODAY!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) onSep 11, 2019 at 11:24pm PDT

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala welcomed Shraddha Kapoor on the sets of Baaghi 3 by penning a heartfelt note. Shraddha shared the note on her Instagram handle which read, "Dear Shraddha, you made all of us go Cham Cham! Welcome back to the third phase of Baaghi franchise. We can't wait to see you back in action! Wishing you all the luck and love on kickstarting the journey today. Love Sajid Nadiadwala."

This will be Shraddha Kapoor's third film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2016 actioner. With each instalment of the action franchise, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have planned to take this franchise to the next level in terms of scale, action and all other aspects.

In an earlier interview, Shraddha said that she is excited to be a part of this movie. Shraddha said, "I am super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I'm excited to be a part of this movie."

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Released on September 6, the film has raked in moolah in the double digits thanks to good word of mouth reviews.

On the other hand, Tiger is gearing up for the release of War opposite Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The film is a high-octane action entertainer that is said to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

