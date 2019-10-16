See Photos: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon hop into special train to promote Housefull 4

As a part of a special promotion campaign, the cast of Housefull 4 - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, and Kriti Kharbanda, were snapped at Borivali station earlier on Wednesday, October 16. The crew is traveling by the eight-coach special train booked by the makers that left Mumbai on Wednesday. The special train will pass through several states and important districts like Surat, Vadodara, Kota stations and reach New Delhi the next day.



The special train booked by Housefull 4 makers. Image credit: PR

Akshay Kumar was spotted with his daughter Nitara.

Akshay Kumar at Borivali station. Image credit: Yogen Shah

While the Khiladi star looked dapper in his black printed t-shirt and blue pants, Nitara looked cute as a button in her black t-shirt and blue printed leggings.

Nitara at the station. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Also joining him in the journey were Ritiesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, and Chunky Panday. While Ritiesh opted for a casual red shirt, Chunky donned a white checkered shirt. Bobby was the odd man out, opting for a cream-colored t-shirt.

The Housefull 4 girls made a lasting impression on the fashion police. Pooja Hedge was the cutest of the lot, green top and denim jacket. She was twinning with Kriti Sanon in the denim department. Kriti Kharbanda looked beautiful in a black t-shirt and denim.

Pooja Hedge and Riteish Deshmukh. Image credit: Yogen Shah

The new concept brings about promotions in the entertainment industry on the wheels on the train where the vehicle has been especially dedicated to the promotional activities. Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4 marks itself as the first film which will hold its promotional tour from Mumbai to Delhi on the special train.

Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde

Speaking of the initiative, Sajid said, "I’m extremely delighted to hear about this great Initiative by the government and the Indian Railways. This coming together of the industry on-board the wheels will chart new paths and will mark new horizons as a greater contribution to arts, culture and the history of India. The entire cast is excited about this whole new experience.”

Kriti Sanon. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Vijay Singh, CEO Fox Star Studios, shares: "Houseful 4 is excited to partner with the Indian Railways for a unique train journey from Mumbai to the capital city. The train ride will take the entire cast of Houseful 4 and media through a mad journey, just as the film promises and prep the audiences for the release of the film on October 25th”

The multi-starrer film, starring Akshay, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride much like today. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It will hit the screens on October 25.

