See photos: Dustin Johnson whisks fiancee Paulina and pals away to the Caribbean

American golfer Dustin Johnson, 36, who won the Augusta Masters on Sunday, took his fiancee Paulina Gretzky and their near and dear ones to the Caribbean Island of St Barthelemy to celebrate his career-defining win.

After the win on Sunday, Paulina ran on the course to congratulate her beau while Johnson's caddie brother Austin got emotional on seeing what his brother had achieved. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Johnson's brother and his partner, Sam Maddox were seated first in the couple's private plane.



Paulina Instagrammed the above picture of their getaway

Paulina's friend Kim Melnichenko, her boyfriend Matt Forss, Emily Birdsall, partner Sam and Johnson's former caddie, Miguel Rivera joined them on their luxury getaway.

Dustin Johnson had earlier shared a photo after his win with fiancee Paulina and wrote, "Dreams do come true... we did it @paulinagretzky."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga)

Paulina, 31, shared several pictures of the group spending time at the Nikki Beach at St Barths on Instagram. The post included images of the group enjoying a round of shots before playing a game of jenga.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news