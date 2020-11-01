See photos: Elli AvrRam is holidaying in Maldives; her gorgeous pictures cannot be missed

Elli AvrRam is currently holidaying in the Maldives and her vacation pictures are likely to give you some serious goals. In fact, they may make you miss your previous holidays and turn your face green with envy. Elli is the latest celebrity to join the long list of Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi, Taapsee Pannu, who had already enjoyed their holidays in the island city recently.

Elli AvrRam seems to be having a great time while holidaying in Maldives with buddy trainer Deanne Panday. She posted this picture with Deanne on Instagram, take a look:

In another post, dressed in a multi-colour bikini, paired with a shrug, Elli AvrRam wrote in the caption, "Rejuvenation in Maldives"

Next, she posted an incredibly gorgeous picture of her enjoying her time. She captioned it, "Eat well Swim well....and spot the Dolphin"

In another post, Elli claimed she was born in a jacuzzi. The Swedish-Greek actor was "reliving her birth moments as she is a water baby ­—literally". In an Instagram picture she posted on Friday, Elli strikes a pose in a hot pink bikini, seated in a jacuzzi. "Water baby reliving my birth. Yes truth is, I was born in a jacuzzi," she wrote alongside the image.

Last evening, Elli along with Deanne enjoyed scuba diving. A crazy picture from the moment was shared by Elli. Have a look:

Last seen in Malang, AvrRam features in the South remake of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen (2014).

