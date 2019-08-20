See photos: Iulia Vantur looks stunning in Ali Jacko's Jack Stall Dead

bollywood

Iulia Vantur has bagged a role in Ali Jacko's Jack Stall Dead. She is shooting in London for the thriller. Photos and videos from the sets of the film have been doing rounds on social media. Have a look!

Iulia Vantur

After trying her hand at crooning, Iulia Vantur was set to make her Bollywood debut with Prem Soni's Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyu Kaala. There has been no news on that front. However, now, the Romanian actor has bagged a role in Ali Jacko's Jack Stall Dead. She is shooting in London for the thriller. Ali Jacko took to Instagram to share loads of videos and photos from the sets.

While Iulia is seen in de-glam avatar in the poster of her Bollywood debut - Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyu Kaala, Jack Stall Dead will see her in fierce avatar.

Take a look at Iulia's look in Jack Stall Dead:

Iulia also shared a video from the sets, where she is getting ready for her shot:

Ali Jacko shared some interesting behind-the-scenes video. Have a look:

One more from the sets:

Well, for the unversed, Ali Jacko is a former professional kickboxer. He is said to be a close buddy of Salman Khan. Need we say more?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates