See photos: Iulia Vantur looks stunning in Ali Jacko's Jack Stall Dead
Iulia Vantur has bagged a role in Ali Jacko's Jack Stall Dead. She is shooting in London for the thriller. Photos and videos from the sets of the film have been doing rounds on social media. Have a look!
After trying her hand at crooning, Iulia Vantur was set to make her Bollywood debut with Prem Soni's Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyu Kaala. There has been no news on that front. However, now, the Romanian actor has bagged a role in Ali Jacko's Jack Stall Dead. She is shooting in London for the thriller. Ali Jacko took to Instagram to share loads of videos and photos from the sets.
While Iulia is seen in de-glam avatar in the poster of her Bollywood debut - Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyu Kaala, Jack Stall Dead will see her in fierce avatar.
Take a look at Iulia's look in Jack Stall Dead:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @jackstalldead with @get_repost ã»ã»ã» Romanian/Indian actress @vanturiulia is playing Jo in the production of @jackstalldead. She is dedicated and beautiful inside and out. @alijackoofficial @aghiles_toudeft @danielocicero@marialuztremsal @soorajpancholi@billiebozz @marialuztremsal@catwychan @camila.rocha__@vincent.woods.121@silviosimac @aghiles_toudeft@simonron@costume_designer_karm #alijacko #moviemakers @filmmaking Photo taken by @brian.would
Iulia also shared a video from the sets, where she is getting ready for her shot:
Ali Jacko shared some interesting behind-the-scenes video. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
1st Day shoot of @jackstalldead with @vanturiulia @silviosimac @simonron directed by @alijackoofficial amazing. I want to thank all my team for the setting all off @billiebozz @marialuztremsal @camila.rocha__ @costume_designer_karm @ticky03 @juliavogl_ @vincent.woods.121 @nickmckinless @catwychan @alexa_waugh @zubelalicja #filmmaking #moviemakers #alijacko
One more from the sets:
View this post on Instagram
Last day of our shoot on an amazing fight scene with @vanturiulia what an amazing personality I am proud to call her my sister and people trust me you don’t have to be blood connected ðª. Big thanks to my entire team.l and sorry if I don’t have all your tags ð. @vincent.woods.121 @billiebozz @silviosimac @tacticalblackla @danielocicero @marialuztremsal @camila.rocha__ @jilco12 @sean_redcape @paul_caton @ticky03 @aghiles_toudeft @catwychan #alijacko #filmcamera #moviemakers ðªðªðª really big thanks to Tony Ans Jason from T Chambers for the amazing location and hospitality ð makeup by @asiaglam photos by @brian.would
Well, for the unversed, Ali Jacko is a former professional kickboxer. He is said to be a close buddy of Salman Khan. Need we say more?
