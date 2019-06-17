See photos: Lisa Ray's twin daughters look oh-so-precious in sarees!

bollywood

Lisa Ray often makes netizens go oohing and aahing over the cute photographs of her twins, Soleil and Sufi. The actor has now shared pictures of the two wearing sarees

She wrote, "Here's the other thing that happens when one is quarantined at home with the (gulp) mumps and I am forbidden to get close to them but privy to a private trial of the sweetest saris sent all the way from Kolkata by my khub mishti little sister @aakanksha.a You both have turned my mamoni into a teensy-weensy mashima #thoothoo #mamoni #mishti #SouffleSwag". All we can do is go aww! Don't the babies look super adorable in their itsy-bitsy sarees?

On the work front, Lisa Ray recently launched her book titled Close To The Bone. A cancer survivor, Lisa says she feels much more comfortable in her own skin than ever before and has spoken about the true definition of beauty after experiencing life from a much wider spectrum.

Talking to reporters during the launch of her book, the 47-year-old actress said, "...I am most comfortable in my skin now than ever before. Ironically, I think I am most attractive at 47 rather than when I was 16 years old. Of course, I had a great body but I had so distorted a view of my body that I felt so ugly and insecure all the time."

Lisa, born to a Bengali father and Polish mother, became an overnight sensation as a model when she appeared on the Bombay Dyeing advertisement in the 1990s. Later in 2001, she made her debut in Bollywood as an actress with the film Kasoor.

