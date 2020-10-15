See photos: Metro Park 2: Purbi Joshi shares glimpse into the sets of the web-series

Ranvir Shorey and Purbi Joshi have begun work on the second season of the web show, Metro Park. 3 Idiots (2009) actor Omi Vaidya is also part of the cast. The unit is shooting in New Jersey for Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan's series, which showcases the quirks of a NRI Gujarati family.

Purbi Joshi took to Instagram and wrote, "Finally back to work... this is going to be a fun ride. Also, I get to wear a saree for the shoot," with a gorgeous picture of hers.

After the actress tied the knot with financial advisor Valentino Fehlmann in 2014, Purbi relocated to the US. Her mother, veteran actor Sarita Joshi, along with Gopal Dutt and Vega Tamotia have also joined the team.

Purbi shared another picture from the shoot of Metro Park 2. Have a look:

Stay tuned for more updates on the Indian Desi Gujarati family of Eros Now's 'Metro Park', a perfect blend of drama and comedy.

