See photos: Metro Park 2: Purbi Joshi shares glimpse into the sets of the web-series

Updated: 15 October, 2020 09:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The unit of Metro Park 2 is shooting in New Jersey. The Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan's series showcases the quirks of a NRI Gujarati family

Ranveer Shorey and Purbi Joshi
Ranvir Shorey and Purbi Joshi have begun work on the second season of the web show, Metro Park. 3 Idiots (2009) actor Omi Vaidya is also part of the cast. The unit is shooting in New Jersey for Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan's series, which showcases the quirks of a NRI Gujarati family.

Purbi Joshi took to Instagram and wrote, "Finally back to work... this is going to be a fun ride. Also, I get to wear a saree for the shoot," with a gorgeous picture of hers.

After the actress tied the knot with financial advisor Valentino Fehlmann in 2014, Purbi relocated to the US. Her mother, veteran actor Sarita Joshi, along with Gopal Dutt and Vega Tamotia have also joined the team.

Purbi shared another picture from the shoot of Metro Park 2. Have a look:

 
 
 
Mr and Mrs Patel.. Just gazing at NYC #onset #workmode #actorslife “Metropark” Season 2

A post shared by Purbi Joshi (@p21jo) onOct 13, 2020 at 2:40pm PDT

Stay tuned for more updates on the Indian Desi Gujarati family of Eros Now's 'Metro Park', a perfect blend of drama and comedy.

First Published: 15 October, 2020 09:35 IST

