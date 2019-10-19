See Photos: Mimi Chakraborty looks ethereal in multi-coloured ethnic wear

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty recently took to Instagram to give her fans and followers a sneak peek into her personal life when she shared an adorable picture of herself in ethnic wear. The 30-year-old Member of Parliament (MP) from Jadavpur looks absolutely exquisite in traditional ethnic attire which she captioned: Just as u see..!

The photograph garnered attention among netizens and some viewers cannot stop talking about Mimi Chakraborty's latest looks. One user wrote, "U r so beautiful." while another user commented, "Amazing beauty." While several users posted heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

Mimi Chakraborty, the Trinamool Congress MP is one of the coolest politicians and she keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing photos from her shoots, vacations and family outings. This isn't the first time MP Mimi Chakraborty has shared pictures of herself in ethnic wear. Here are some other instances...

A few days ago, Mimi Chakraborty shared a picture of herself where she was seen worshipping Goddess Laxmi during Laxmi Puja. Donning a traditional yellow saree, Mimi can be seen holding a prayer plate and performing puja on the occasion of Laxmi Puja. Mimi captioned it, "May the blessings of Mother Laxmi prevail on everyone. 'Happy Lokkhi Pujo'." [sic]

During the Durga Puja celebrations, MP Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram to wish her fans on the occasion of Durga Puja. For the Durga Puja celebrations, Mimi donned a red colour ethnic dress and complimented her traditional attire with golden colour earrings.

Mimi Chakraborty came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and won the Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. Before taking the big plunge into politics, Mimi carved a niche for herself in Bengali cinema.

