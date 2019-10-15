See Photos: Mimi Chakraborty looks stunning in a yellow saree

Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram to wish her fans on Laxmi pooja. Picture/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty

Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her personal life by sharing a photo of her worshipping Goddess Laxmi during Laxmi Puja

The MP wore a traditional yellow saree and can be seen holding a prayer plate and performing puja. While sharing the picture with her followers, Mimi captioned it, "May the blessings of Mother Laxmi prevail on everyone. 'Happy Lokkhi Pujo'." [sic] The pictures, since the time they have been shared, have garnered more than 1 lakh likes with many users hailing the leader.

One user wrote, "A million-dollar smile." while another user commented, "Elegance with perfection." From the pictures, it seems, Mimi Chakraborty has a soft corner for the colour yellow. And, this isn't the first time that the new-age leader has shown her love for the bright colour.

View this post on Instagram #throwback A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onAug 3, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

Mimi Chakraborty keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing her photos on social media platforms, including a few in yellow attire. In the pic (above) which was clicked during her friend and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan's wedding, Chakraborty looks elegant in a yellow outfit.

View this post on Instagram Memory lanes A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onJul 12, 2019 at 5:53am PDT

Mimi Chakraborty's love for yellow dresses is evident in the pictures she shares on social media platforms; be it yellow jumpsuits, crop tops, tees or even fashionable workwear.

View this post on Instagram What sunshine is to flowers smile is to humanity A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) onDec 19, 2018 at 11:56am PST

Mimi Chakraborty stuns in a sleeveless yellow jumpsuit as she captions the picture: What sunshine is to flowers smile is to humanity!

The 30-year-old actress from West Bengal came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. She contested the elections as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and won the seat.

Coming from a small town in Arunachal Pradesh, Chakraborty made a name in Bengali cinema, before taking up politics. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.

