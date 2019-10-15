See Photos: Mimi Chakraborty looks stunning in a yellow saree
Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty nails the traditional look in an ethenic saree and netizens can't stop talking about her attire
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her personal life by sharing a photo of her worshipping Goddess Laxmi during Laxmi Puja
The MP wore a traditional yellow saree and can be seen holding a prayer plate and performing puja. While sharing the picture with her followers, Mimi captioned it, "May the blessings of Mother Laxmi prevail on everyone. 'Happy Lokkhi Pujo'." [sic] The pictures, since the time they have been shared, have garnered more than 1 lakh likes with many users hailing the leader.
One user wrote, "A million-dollar smile." while another user commented, "Elegance with perfection." From the pictures, it seems, Mimi Chakraborty has a soft corner for the colour yellow. And, this isn't the first time that the new-age leader has shown her love for the bright colour.
Mimi Chakraborty keeps her fans updated by regularly sharing her photos on social media platforms, including a few in yellow attire. In the pic (above) which was clicked during her friend and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan's wedding, Chakraborty looks elegant in a yellow outfit.
Mimi Chakraborty's love for yellow dresses is evident in the pictures she shares on social media platforms; be it yellow jumpsuits, crop tops, tees or even fashionable workwear.
Mimi Chakraborty stuns in a sleeveless yellow jumpsuit as she captions the picture: What sunshine is to flowers smile is to humanity!
The 30-year-old actress from West Bengal came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. She contested the elections as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and won the seat.
Coming from a small town in Arunachal Pradesh, Chakraborty made a name in Bengali cinema, before taking up politics. The actress-turned-politician has come a long way to become one of the prominent faces of new age-political leaders in the country.
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty was born on February 11, 1989, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Mimi spent her childhood in Arunachal Pradesh in Deomali and later moved back to her ancestral home in Jalpaiguri City along with her family. The 30-year-old actress came into limelight after she won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal.
Mimi Chakraborty finished her schooling from Holy Child School, Jalpaiguri, and St. James' School, Binnaguri. Post which, she did her graduation in English from Asutosh College, Kolkata.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty rocks the wedding look in an Indian attire during bff Nusrat Jahan's wedding reception.
In pic: Sharing a leaf from her best friend forever (BFF) Nusrat Jahan's wedding, Mimi Chakraborty shared this beautiful picture of herself where she is seen enjoying the wedding as she captions the pic: Fairytales do exist I witnessed one.
Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty recently contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as Trinamool Congress party candidates and won their respective seats. The two recently took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty poses outside the parliament as she captions the picture: Remember your dreams and fight for them!
While Nusrat Jahan won the Basirhat constituency her friend and current Member of Parliament (MP) Mimi Chakraborty won the Jadavpur constituency as TMC candidate from West Bengal.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty sports a casual tee and denim as she poses amidst the backdrop of the sea. She captions the pic: I see u.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty shares a candid moment with her BFF Nusrat Jahan from the latter's wedding which took place in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum.
Besides being an actor and politician, Mimi Chakraborty is also a doting daughter and very often shares a leaf out of her personal life. From enjoying her family time to being the perfect daughter to her father, Mimi doesn't shy away from giving a leaf out of her family life with her fans and followers.
On the occasion of Father's day, Mimi Chakraborty took to Instagram shared this candid picture with her father Arun Chakraborty in order to wish him 'Happy Father's Day'. While sharing this sweet, simple picture Mimi captioned it: To the most handsome nd supportive person in my life!
The 30-year-old actor-turned-politician, Mimi Chakraborty is also a mother to her pet dogs. Mimi has a Siberian husky as her pet dog and more often than not, Mimi takes to Insta to share cute, candid moments with her pet with her followers.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty enjoys being a pet mother to her dog as she captions the pic: Mommy and son!
Did you know? Mimi Chakraborty did modelling for a brief period before starting her acting career. The 30-year-old model-turned-actor and politician also took part in Femina Miss India.
Like mother, like daughter: Mimi Chakraborty poses for a picture with her mother Tapashi Chakraborty on the occasion of Women's day. In the picture, both Mimi and her mother exemplify beauty as they set major mother-daughter goals.
In order to keep herself fit and healthy Mimi Chakraborty hits the gym every day and also performs yoga. The 30-year-old actor never misses the opportunity to flaunt her perfectly chiseled body every now and then. In the picture, Mimi Chakraborty rocks the no-makeup gym look as she captions the picture: Let ur heart mind and skin breathe...
In the pic, actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty shares a warm hug with her pet dog during the Valentine week. While sharing this picture, Mimi wrote: I generally don't keep a track of this Valentine week but it's definitely a HUG DAY for me!
On a bright sunny day, Mimi Chakraborty took go Instagram to share this #ThrowbcakThursday picture of herself where the actress is seen with her long tresses. While sharing the picture, Mimi gets emotional and writes: I miss u #longhairdays
In pic: The doe-eyed actress, Mimi Chakraborty raises the temperature in this two-piece bikini swimsuit as she looks stunning in a no-makeup look. Leaving her long tresses open, Mimi looks sporty in her casual best. She captions the pic: I see SEA!
When the whole world was glued to the #10YearChallenge, Mimi Chakraborty too joined in the trend and shared a picture of herself tracing her journey from her college hostel days to date being a glamorous actor and a responsible politician.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty a college student on the left and Mimi as the glamorous actress that she is today.
Fun fact: Mimi Chakraborty who had a brief modelling stint before venturing into acting, missed going to finals of the Miss India beauty pageant when she got a call for a look test for the show Ganer Oparay, a hit television show which was Mimi's claim to fame where the actress played the character Pupe.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty slays the beach look in a netted blue monokini swimsuit.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty gets playful as she plays with her hair during her vacay to Goa. While sharing this pic, Mimi captioned it: What sunshine is to flowers smile is to humanity!
Did you know? Mimi Chakraborty, who is well-known for her work in Bengali cinema and the television industry was listed as the most desirable woman in the Calcutta Times list of Most Desirable Women 2016.
In pic: Mimi Chakraborty shared this beautiful and candid picture with her parents Arun and Tapashi Chakraborty on their 33rd wedding anniversary.
In the pic, Mimi Chakraborty looks bold and beautiful in a green saree as she poses in a bathtub. While sharing this bold yet fearless picture, Mimi captioned it: I must judge I must choose but only for myself not for others...
In pic: Actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty sports a casual tee and denim as she looks poised and poignant while posing for the camera. Mimi captions this one: Basics!
In pic: Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty shows off her sexy back as she looks ethereal in a saree while posing before the mirror.
Mimi Chakraborty looks fearless in this monochrome picture of herself as she poses like a strong woman for the lenses. While sharing this pic, Mimi captioned it: Lost and found!
In pic: The glamorous actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty enjoys her vacation with mom Tapashi Chakraborty as she raises the temperature in a black monokini swimsuit.
Bengali actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty took the internet by storm when she won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Jadavpur seat in West Bengal. Model, actor, politician, and a doting daughter are few of the facets of her illustrious yet colourful career so far. From being a small town girl to nearly winning the Miss India beauty pageant; from carving a niche in Bengali cinema to becoming the Member of Parliament (MP), Mimi has risen through the ranks to become one of the prominent faces of new age-political leaders. We trace her life and career in pictures. (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty)
