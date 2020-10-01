See photos! MMA star Paige VanZant gets romantic on second wedding anniversary with Austin
Paige went on to share a beautiful message coupled with some intimate photos from her big day with fellow MMA athlete Austin Vanderford
American mixed martial artist (MMA) Paige VanZant recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Austin Vanderford.
Paige, who is known to be a very active sports celebrity on social media, recently took to the 'Gram' to share a couple of photos reminiscing her wedding day with her love. Paige went on to share a beautiful message coupled with some intimate photos from her big day. She wrote: If I did anything right in my life, it was when I gave my heart to you. Best two years of my life. Happy anniversary my love.@austinv170mma.
Paige and Austin tied the knot in September 2018. Austin Vanderford is also a mixed martial artist like his wife.
The American MMA star is also a model and has also made several media appearances such as the television show Dancing With the Stars on Season 22. Paige went on to reach the finals in that show.
