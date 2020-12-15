See photos: Sania Mirza's evening to remember with sister Anam and Asaduddin

Be it photos of her making fashion statements, going on outings and vacations with her younger sister Anam, spending time with Shoaib and her son Izhaan - Sania Mirza is constantly on the go on social media. India tennis star Sania Mirza has recently given her fans a glimpse into how she spent one of her evenings in her latest post on Instagram.

Sania Mirza recently shared a lovely picture along with her good friend and Romanian tennis player, Sorana Cirstea. Sania captioned it: "Evenings like these, some friendships last beyond the court."

Sania Mirza also recently celebrated her younger sister Anam's first wedding anniversary with former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s son, Asaduddin. Sania shared a photo of the lovely couple along with her and son Izhaan Mirza Malik posing beside a Christmas tree.

Sania Mirza shared a close and strong bond with her sister Anam Mirza. Anam and Asad dated each other for sometime before they tied the knot on December 12, 2019.

Sania Mirza is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple, who is one of the most talked-about in sports, tied the knot on April 12, 2010.

