See photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's bungalow Mannat's terrace gets a makeover

Gauri Khan provided a glimpse of what Mannat's terrace looks like. The interior designer revealed that during the lockdown, she gave it a 'refreshing and beautiful' makeover with a new ceiling and walls. Sharing pictures of the refurbished space, Gauri wrote, "Love moments like these. Enjoying the weather with a cup of coffee under my favourite new ceiling."

She further added, "During this lockdown, I gave my terrace a refreshing and beautiful makeover with Vox ceilings & walls @vox.india.interior. These products, help cease surfaces from being part of the background and integrates them with your lifestyle."

Looks like it has become the go-to corner of Shah Rukh Khan and family to unwind in the sea-facing abode.

A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan had treated his fans with the pictures of his luxurious Delhi home. He shared some pictures of his home in Delhi and wrote alongside, "With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. [sic]"

Gauri, who redesigned the home, too shared some gorgeous pictures of the interiors.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is planning to gatecrash the second season of Netflix's latest Hindi reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The star wife had made a special appearance on the first season as well.

