See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Yash Raj office in his 'Pathan' look

It was December 21, 2018, when we last saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. It was Zero, where SRK featured opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Post that, he has been a very active producer and made titles like Bard of Blood, Betaal, Badla, and Class of 83.

SRK's next big-screen outing has been discussed a lot on social media. And according to rumours it has been tentatively titled Pathan which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film, directed by War fame Siddharth Raj Anand, is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. This project happens to be a part of their 50th anniversary movie announcements. However, an official announcement on the film is yet to be made.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the Yash Raj office in Andheri on November 30. The actor could be seen in long hair and it's supposedly his look for the film. The look is reminiscent of how we saw him in Don 2 all the way back in 2011.

Shah Rukh Khan at Yash Raj office in 'Pathan' look, Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Speaking of Pathan, Deepika Padukone has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for the film, which marks the duo's fourth collaboration. "The team is filming at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, where a huge set has been erected," revealed a source to mid-day.



The source added, "Deepika has joined Shah Rukh for a 20-day schedule, post which she will turn her attention to the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer. She hopes to wrap it up by December-end." Pathan also features John Abraham, albeit this time as an antagonist.

SRK and Deepika have earlier acted in films like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express, whereas John and Deepika were seen together in Desi Boyz and Race 2.

Besides this film, SRK is also said to have given his nod to Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy and South filmmaker Atlee's actioner as well. John Abraham is gearing up for films like Mumbai Saga, Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Ek Villain 2.

