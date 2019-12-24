See Photos: Shama Sikander celebrates Christmas with family, beau in US

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The world is all set to get busy in the Christmas celebrations, and so is Shama Sikander. The diva jetted off to the United States to spend her Christmas with beau James Milliron and his family. The actress has been feeding her social media with several pictures from her vacation. Check out the pictures:



Shama Sikander with her beau and family

Expressing her happiness of celebrating the festival with her family, she said, "It's going to be auspicious and it will be my first Christmas with James' family and also the first time my nephew and niece will be traveling with me. James and his family are amazingly warm people and I can't wait to join them for Christmas. It's such a beautiful occasion and in the US it's definitely going to be white and snowy so I am really looking forward to it. I love spending my Christmas in European countries and this is added happiness as I am going to my own people down there."

It is definitely going to be one hell of a vacation for Shama.

In the US, Shama missed no time in venturing into the snow. In this picture, she can be seen having a fun time with her family. This picture will certainly give us major family goals.

Shama, who is fondly remembered as Pooja from the show Yeh Meri Life Hai, ventured into Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Aggan and was also seen in superstar Aamir Khan starrer Mann in 1999. Shama was last seen in Bypass Road in which she shared screen space with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, and Rajit Kapur.

Shama will now be seen in Tipsy, which will be directed by Deepak Tijori and produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra. She will be sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai, Nazia Hussain, Kainaat Arora, and Alankrita Sahai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates