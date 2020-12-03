See photos: Suresh Raina's baby boy Rio enjoys first overseas holiday in Maldives

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is enjoying at the beach destination of Maldives with wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia and son Rio. Raina, who turned 34 on November 27, 2020, decided to celebrate his birthday by taking his family to an overseas destination.

On Wednesday, Suresh Raina Instagrammed this picture with Rio for his 14 million followers and captioned it: "My boy! His first overseas holiday & what fun he is having. #maldives @rainario23."

Suresh Raina and Priyanka welcomed their son Rio in March this year and the holiday trip to Maldives happens to be the first international trip for Jr Raina.

Suresh Raina shared a list of other photos along with wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia and son Rio on Instagram. The Raina family surely seem to have had a ball of a time during their vacay. Here's a look at some other fun photos from their holiday.

Suresh Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on Independence Day, August 15, 2020 - the same day that former Indian captain MS Dhoni made his announcement of retiring.

Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20I matches for Team India and scored 768, 5,615 and 1,605 runs respectively in those formats.

