See photos: Suresh Raina's baby boy Rio enjoys first overseas holiday in Maldives
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina celebrated his 34th birthday by taking his family on an overseas holiday to Maldives
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is enjoying at the beach destination of Maldives with wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia and son Rio. Raina, who turned 34 on November 27, 2020, decided to celebrate his birthday by taking his family to an overseas destination.
On Wednesday, Suresh Raina Instagrammed this picture with Rio for his 14 million followers and captioned it: "My boy! His first overseas holiday & what fun he is having. #maldives @rainario23."
Suresh Raina and Priyanka welcomed their son Rio in March this year and the holiday trip to Maldives happens to be the first international trip for Jr Raina.
Suresh Raina shared a list of other photos along with wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia and son Rio on Instagram. The Raina family surely seem to have had a ball of a time during their vacay. Here's a look at some other fun photos from their holiday.
Suresh Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on Independence Day, August 15, 2020 - the same day that former Indian captain MS Dhoni made his announcement of retiring.
Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20I matches for Team India and scored 768, 5,615 and 1,605 runs respectively in those formats.
Suresh Raina decided to go on a holiday in order to celebrate his birthday with wife Priyanka Raina and their children - Gracia and Rio. The family took a trip to Maldives.
Suresh Raina shared this photo with wife Priyanka and daughter Gracia and captioned it: Birthday morning started with a delicious & healthy breakfast in the most beautiful setting
Suresh Raina and his family enjoyed a sumptuous breakfast at the luxury resort they were staying at.
Suresh Raina and Priyanka stealing away some romantic moments during their holiday. He captioned this lovely photo: Amazing view with soothing moonlight.
Suresh Raina shared this photo and thanked the resort for their warm hospitality and service. He wrote: Thank you @heritanceaarah best birthday ever! Great hospitality and love thank you @tubazafir for outfit
Sharing a candid photo with wife Priyanka Raina and their baby boy Rio. Raina also thanked all his fans and colleagues for their wishes. Raina wrote: Thank you, everyone, for such amazing birthday wishes & making my day really special. May you all keep flourishing & keep shining. Stay say, stay healthy & stay blessed.
Sharing a stunning photo of him posing in a light blue shirt, white trousers, blue shades and a cool hat with a breathtaking view at the back, Raina wrote: Endless ocean & peace. True beauty of nature. @heritanceaarah.
Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka look stunning in this photo. Needless to say, the background is equally breathtaking. Raina captioned this photo: Sea, boat & lots of fishes we spotted! What a fun day on the waters! @heritanceaarah #heritanceaarah #aitkenspencehotels #aitkenspencehotelsandresorts
Suresh Raina and Priyanka clearly are an adventurous couple. Priyanka shared a photo of them going parasailing. She captioned the photo: Up, up, above the moon! @sureshraina3
Priyanka Raina shared this photo of herself chilling out in the comfort of their room at the luxury resort in Maldives.
Well, there's no fun in visiting Maldives if you have not seen any dolphins, right? Raina's daughter Gracia looks all geared up for the adventure here. Raina wrote: Off we go to spot some dolphins.
In picture: Suresh Raina sharing a lovely father-son moment with his baby boy Rio. The little one was born in April 2020.
A lovely candid photo here shows Gracia playing around while mom Priyanka Raina checks out the lovely scenery with her binoculars.
Another lovely photo shared by Suresh Raina as he enjoys the blue ocean in Maldives. He wrote: The most soothing place ever with the endless ocean! The Rainas surely seem to have had a ball of a time during their getaway.
