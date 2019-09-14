See photos: Sushant Singh Rajput shares his list of dreams through these handwritten notes
With a filmography boasting of titles like "Kai Po che", "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" and the latest release "Chhichhore", actor Sushant Singh Rajput has carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom. But he has a lot more to do in his life. Sushant on Saturday took to Instagram and shared his wish list.
From learning how to fly a plane to teaching computer coding to visually impaired and to get six-pack abs in six weeks, Sushant has shared a list of his dreams which he wants to achieve in his life.
My 50 DREAMS & counting...! ð ———————— 1. Learn how to Fly a Plane âï¸ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ðð»âï¸ 3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed ð 4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. ð 6. Play tennis with a Champion ð¾ 7. Do a Four Clap ð Push-Up ! (1/6) ...
The 33-year-old has some materialistic dreams too. He wants to own a luxurious car Lamborghini. He also wants to contribute his bit for the environment as he is planning to plant 1000 trees.
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week. ð ð ð 9. Dive in a Blue- hole ð ð³ 10. Perform the Doubleð¥ð¥ - Slit experiment. 11. Plant 1000 Trees ð³ ð³ ð³ 12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel. ð« 13. Help send ð¯ KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA ð 14. Meditate in Kailash. ð
And the sports enthusiast wants to play a cricket match left-handed.
15. Play Poker with a Champion. ♥ï¸ 16. Write your First Book ð 17. Visit CERN ð¥ 18. Paint aurora borealis ð¨ 19. Attend another NASA ð workshop. 20. 6 pack abs in 6 weeks ð¤ªðð»âï¸ 21. Swim in Cenotes ð 22. Teach computer Coding ð» to visually impaired. 23. Spend a Week in a Jungle ð 24. Understand Vedic Astrology. ð 25. Disneyland ð°ð¢ð¡
Sushant, alumni of Delhi College of Engineering, wants to relive his old college days. "Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel," he added.
26. Visit LIGO. ð 27. Raise a horse ð 28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms ðºð¾ðºð¾ 29. Work for Free Education ð 30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope ð 31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ð§âï¸ 32. Visit Antarctica ð¦ð¶ 33. Help train Women in Self-defense ð¥ 34. Shoot an Active Volcano ð ð¸
35. Learn how to Farm ðð¾ 36. Teach dance to kids ð¯âï¸ 37. Be an Ambidextrous Archer ð¹ 38. Finish reading the entire Resnick - Halliday physics book ð 39. Understand Polynesian astronomy ð 40. Learn Guitar ð¸ Chords of my fav. 50 songs ð¼ 41. Play Chess â with a Champion. 42. Own a Lamborghini ð
43. Visit St. Stephen’s Cathedral âªï¸ in Vienna. 44. Perform experiments of Cymatics. ð 45. Help prepare students ð¨ð for Indian Defence Forces. 46. Make a documentary ð½ on Swami Vivekananda. 47. Learn to Surf ðâï¸ 48. Work in artificial intelligence & exponential technologies ð§¬âï¸ 49. Learn Capoeira. ð¤¼âï¸ 50. Travel through Europe by train ð
On seeing his wishlist, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty commented: "I saw you the other day, you look like a dreamer."
