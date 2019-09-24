See Photos: Zain Kapoor looks on as sister Misha roars like the cutest little lion

Mira Rajput Kapoor, the wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, took to her Instagram account and shared some immensely heartwarming pictures of her children, Zain and Misha. Her daughter is dressed as a lion and looks super cute. Have a look right here:

The post is a reflection of the innocence toddlers have and how they are completely oblivious to any kind of stress. Hope Kapoor shares more such posts and allows us to relive our childhood days.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in Delhi on July 7, 2015, and became proud parents to a baby girl (Misha) on August 26, 2016. They embraced parenthood again on September 5, 2018, when Mira gave birth to Zain, a baby boy. Kapoor and Rajput even hosted a grand bash for their son's first birthday.

Speaking of Shahid Kapoor, the actor is professionally on cloud nine post the staggering success of Kabir Singh. Despite scathing reviews from critics, the film remained unperturbed at the box office and went on to make over Rs 278 crore at the ticket windows, making it the most successful Hindi film of the year so far. Post this blockbuster, it is reported that Kapoor will next be seen in another remake of a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film called Jersey. However, nothing about the same has been confirmed yet.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates