See Pictures: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan step out of their house

Ever since the lockdown was announced in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we all have been quarantining at our homes. Bollywood celebrities were no exceptions. After a gap of over three months, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan, the adorable munchkin, finally stepped out to take a stroll on Mumbai's popular tourist spot Marine Drive promenade.

Kareena could be seen wearing black dress that she carried with elan and panache.

Kareena Kapoor Khan clicked in Suburbs: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Saif, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white Kurta Pajama, and was, as always, looking dapper. His munchkin, Taimur, was wearing a hustle boss blue t-shirt, white shorts, and Adidas sports shoes.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spotted in suburbs: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Have a look at the video of the trio at Marine Drive, right here:

And of course, there was a video where we could see the three of them inside their car, and Taimur could be seen saying something to his mother Kareena. Take a look:

In these last three months, Kareena was very active on Instagram and sharing pictures of herself, Taimur, and Saif.

