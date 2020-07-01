See Pictures: Sara Ali Khan looks elegant as she visits filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office

Sara Ali Khan stepped out of her residence and visited filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office in Andheri. The actor-filmmaker duo is collaborating for Atrangi are, which happens to be Rai's next film as a director after Zero that came out in 2018.

Sara Ali Khan was wearing an elegant pink Kurta Pajama and of course, she didn't forget to wear her mask. In her signature style, she waved to the paparazzi and despite the mask hiding half of her face, she could be seen smiling.



Sara Ali Khan spotted at filmmaker Aanand L Rai's office in Andheri: Picture Courtesy/Pallav Paliwal

There's another signature style of the actress and that's her humble and polite Namaste. She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as she always does.



Sara Ali Khan in her signature Namaste pose as she greets the paparazzi outside Aanand L Rai's office: Picture Courtesy/Pallav Paliwal

Khan is a complete hoot on Instagram, right from childhood pictures to graduation pictures to film shooting pictures, she knows how to entertain her fans on social media. She made her debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath that starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput as her maiden leading man. She was then seen with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

She's now gearing up for the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has now been postponed. And next year on Valentine's Day, she will team up with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for Rai's film mentioned above. Titled Atrangi Re, the film was announced earlier in January this year and the actress took to her Instagram account to share her excitement about the same.

