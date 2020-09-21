See Video: A glimpse of Salman Khan's gym at his Panvel farmhouse as he works out

Salman Khan could very well be responsible for reviving the trend of shirtless heroes after the success of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. And ever since then, he has been one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. There are no films where he doesn't or hasn't taken his shirt off.

And now, he has shared a video on his YouTube page where he can be seen working out with full sweat. But it's the magnanimity of his gym at his Panvel Farmhouse that fans are going to be in awe of. Have a look at the video right here:

The actor is currently gearing up for Bigg Boss 14 that's touted to premier on October 2. As far as films are concerned, he has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai coming up that also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. After Wanted and Dabangg 3, this is Deva and Khan's third collaboration.

For Eid 2021, the actor has a film called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, and directed by Farhad Samji. This would be yet another outing of Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan. The duo is also reuniting for Kick 2. They both have made films like Jeet, Judwaa 2, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann, and Kick before.

And then he has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and this time, the director will be Maneesh Sharma. This will be one of the major film announcements by Yash Raj Films as one of the leading production houses in the country completes five glorious decades of its establishment. This is expected to happen on September 27 on the occasion of the late Yash Chopra's birthday.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Salman Khan Still Betting Big With Third Edition Of Tiger Franchise

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news