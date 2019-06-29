See video: Suhana Khan graduates with award for 'exceptional contribution to drama'

bollywood

Gauri Khan shared a video in which Suhana Khan is seen receiving the Russel cup for her exceptional contribution to drama.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan (Picture courtesy/Shah Rukh Khan's official Instagram account)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama" and the star-couple couldn't be more proud! The doting parents shared adorable photos and video from the ceremony at Suhana's college on their Instagram account.

Gauri shared a stunning picture of Suhana, who looks beautiful dressed in a pastel coloured shirt, Suhana rounded off her look with a fresh face of makeup, a dash of lip gloss and kept her hair open. The photo is from the lunch date from Suhana's college. "Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJun 28, 2019 at 7:53am PDT

The proud mother also shared a video in which Suhana is seen receiving the Russel cup for her exceptional contribution to drama. "The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama," Gauri wrote sharing her excitement over her daughter's achievement.

View this post on Instagram The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama. ð A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJun 28, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

SRK and Gauri's close friend-filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a comment on Gauri's post. He wrote, "So proud" along with a string of heart emojis. Suhana's friend Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Congratulations !!! That's amazing !!! @suhanakhan2 @gaurikhan".

Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of the trio and wrote, "4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn't."

SRK shared one more picture of Suhana and himself and wrote: Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead....

Suhana happens to be one of the most popular star kids of B-town. She rose to fame when she appeared on the cover of the Vogue magazine. On the work front, SRK was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

