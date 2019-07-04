See Video: Traffic Police install LED strip lights at signals for pedestrians in Hyderabad

national

In a collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad traffic police installed LED lights on the zebra crossing stop line at the KBR Park signal

A screengrab of the viral video shows the LED strip lights installed at the traffic signal at KBR Park signal in Hyderabad

In a unique initiative to tackle traffic problems in the state, the Hyderabad Traffic Police installed LED strip lights at signals in order to curb signal jumping and help pedestrians cross the roads with ease and comfort. While speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic Police said, "We could see many commuters jumping signals in the city. To curb this, we have installed LED strip lights on the stop line at traffic junctions on a pilot basis."

Telangana: Hyderabad traffic police has installed LED strip lights at the zebra crossing at KBR Park traffic signal junction. Police say, "There is a lot of signal jumping in the city, we wanted to stop it. This will also help pedestrians to cross the roads safely." pic.twitter.com/FVvOu29oPE — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

The additional commissioner also explained the functioning of the LED strip lights at major signals. He said, "When the red light is seen on the signals, the commuters become conscious and try not to cross at that time. At the same time, these lights will also help pedestrians to cross the roads because at many junctions we can see the commuters occupy the zebra crossing."

Fancy fancy fancy lights come up at junction near NTR Bhavan and KBR. The lights are for the stop line, embedded on the road in a special frame which coordinate with the traffic signal and encourage people to give way to pedestrians. Cool initiative by @HYDTP and @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/0CrWYE2NdU — Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) July 2, 2019

While speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar also said that only after two days of installing the LED strip lights, there has been a significant improvement in the traffic situation and the department has received good feedback from the public.

"It has been two days since the installation of these LED strip lights. We have noticed improvement even during the day time. We are also getting good feedback from the public. In coming days we are going to extend it to other signals too," added Kumar.

The common people in Hyderabad have also appreciated the move of the Traffic Department of the city police, saying that it has brought created awareness amongst the people. "The lights installed by the Traffic Department are not only creating awareness among the commuters about traffic rules but are also helping the pedestrians," said Govindh Reddy, a local.

