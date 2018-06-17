Seeing Angad Bedi in 'Soorma' is amazing: Neha Dhupia

"Soorma" is a biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali. It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films. The film is scheduled to release on July 13, 2018

Actress Neha Dhupia, who got married to actor Angad Bedi last month, says it was amazing to see her husband working in "Soorma" with co-stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. Neha was interacting with the media at the red carpet of Miss India sub-contest on Friday, here.

In "Soorma", Angad plays the character of Bikramjeet Singh, the elder brother of former Indian hockey skipper Sandeep Singh who was instrumental for Sandeep's comeback in hockey after a serious injury. Neha says she really liked the trailer of "Soorma".

"For me, it's a very proud moment because I am huge fan of sports as compared to movies and to see Angad working in 'Soorma' along with Diljit and Taapsee is amazing," she said.

"I remember hanging out with Angad when he was doing his practice of drag flick and hockey for the film. I didn't think it would translate into such a grand and beautiful film. So I am looking forward to watching it and I wish all the best to the entire cast and crew."

