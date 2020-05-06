Selena Gomez to headline new cooking show on HBO Max

Singer Selena Gomez will host and produce a new cooking series for the upcoming streaming platform HBO Max.

"I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Gomez as saying.

"I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen," the 27-year-old singer added.

The cooking show will be a 10-episode series, with each episode having Gomez joined remotely by a different master chef.

Each installment will also highlight a food-related charity and struggle of learning to cook.

The 'Wolves' singer will also executive produce via her July Moon Productions, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

The upcoming subscription streaming service, HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Entertainment, will debut on May 27 in the US.

