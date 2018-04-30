Selfie squeeze! Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak at Karan Johar's birthday bash for Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash hosted by buddy Karan Johar was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora among others

Maheep Kapoor turned a year older on Sunday. Buddy Karan Johar hosted a party for the jewellery designer at his home. Maheep's hubby, Sanjay Kapoor, shared a video of the party on Instagram, which was attended by Sidharth Malhotra, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora among others.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Raazi produced by Karan Johar, said that the filmmaker is one with whom you always "dream to collaborate". Vicky said: "It feels nice to work with him (Karan Johar). When you get an opportunity to work in good films like 'Raazi', it especially boosts your confidence to know that good filmmakers are willing to work with you."

Last week, Karan Johar along with Y-Films introduced a specially-abled teens band 6 Pack Band 2.0. The filmmaker said at the event that as a child there were times when he used to feel different from others. "At times, as a child, I used to think that I am different. To accept that, was a task. Though I shouldn't say that my condition was like these children, I surely understand their emotions. I understand how it feels to fear to go outside and mingle...I think it is our responsibility to create an atmosphere to make sure that all these children feel free to come out and live," Karan told the media

While Karan urged all the parents to support their children, he said: "I think I was very fortunate to have parents who were very affectionate and supportive towards me which gave me the confidence to overcome my fears. My parents were very progressive to understand me, and never made me feel like I am a kid who tends to behave differently in a certain situation. As elders that is what we should do…every child is different and parents should support them all through, to achieve their dream."

After a lukewarm reception to the fifth season of Koffee With Karan - criticised for serving as a promotional platform for films instead of having celebrities engage in uninhibited banter - the team behind Karan Johar's chat show is working on revising the content of season six.

Also read - Vicky Kaushal: Karan Johar is one with whom you dream to collaborate

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates