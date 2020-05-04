Senior army officers killed in encounter with terrorists

Army personnel leave after an encounter with the militants in Chanjmullah area of Handwara in north Kashmir, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

In a setback, two senior army officers, were among five security personnel killed during an encounter with terrorists at a village in Rajwar forests of North Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The deceased security personnel are — Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh, all from the Brigade of GUARDS regiment, and at present part of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles, deployed to counter terrorism in the hinterland. A J&K police sub-inspector, Shakeel Qazi, also fell victim to the bullets of terrorists.

The two holed-up terrorists, who were eliminated in the encounter, included commander of banned Lashker-e-Taiba Haider, a Pakistani national who has been active in North Kashmir area. The identity of the other was yet to be ascertained. They had held some civilians hostage, the officials said. Director General of J&K police, Dilbagh Singh said, "Sad to inform that five brave personnel, including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood and sub-inspector of JKP Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty." Security forces had noticed presence of some terrorists in the Rajwar forests in Handwara area for the past few days and a brief exchange of fire had taken place on Thursday.

