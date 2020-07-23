Serena Williams and daughter among new women's football team owners

A group of celebrities led by Hollywood star Natalie Portman has founded a women's professional football team set to debut in 2022, the women's Pro Soccer League said on Tuesday.

Big names involved in the effort include tennis megastar Serena Williams, as well as Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and Jennifer Garner.



Natalie Portman

The founding investor group includes Serena's young daughter Olympia, two, and several former US women's national team players including Mia Hamm, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach. Gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman will be the franchise president.

