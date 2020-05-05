Serena Williams' boss baby Olympia loves meetings during COVID-19 lockdown

American tennis ace Serena Williams, a successful entrepreneur with fashion labels, handbags and jewelry lines to her name, believes her daughter Alexis Olympia, two, could grow up to be a good businesswoman.

Serena, currently in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is busy working from home with her little girl by her side throughout—even during online meetings.

"I love being a full-time mom and not having the responsibilities to travel and play. I love to spend so much time with her but it's interesting. She's in every single call that I have, every single meeting. I feel like she's getting a little bit of it, so she's going to be a really good businesswoman when this is all over," the 23-time Grand Slam champion told USA's People magazine.

The former World No. 1 offered some valuable parental advice too. "You should schedule your day well, and always include your kids. They are the voice of the future.

It's like we're living a future history lesson and that's rare. My advice to parents is to always bring your kids in. You never know what they're going to pick up," added Serena, 38.

