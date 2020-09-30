Serena Williams broke up with her ex-lover on a beach

American tennis great Serena Williams has recalled how one of her ex-boyfriends took her to the beach to end their relationship.

According to Tennis World USA, speaking about the most interesting break-up stories of their lives, Williams told her friends, Diondria and Ciana: "This guy took me to the beach once, you know I hadn't been into him for quite a while and I was just like, ugh, now we have to hang out. So we went to the beach and you know blah, blah, blah…but I don't think we should be together anymore. And I'm thinking to myself 'You wanted me to go to the beach for this? You could've texted me this.'

