Serena Williams' daughter Olympia takes to tennis

US tennis star Serena Williams revealed her daughter is taking baby steps towards learning her mum's sport. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who has a daughter, Olympia, three, with entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, was quick to clarify that she is not one who will be training her kid.

"I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some," Serena Instagrammed. "But the lady has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes."

Serena denied being a pushy parent. However, the former World No.1 is keen to see her daughter learn few basic tennis techniques. "I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques—I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques," she added.

