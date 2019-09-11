Serena Williams hits Fashion Week in style!

Serena Williams is quite an optimistic sports star and has found a way to recover from her US Open loss this Sunday. Just 3 days after Serena Williams lost in shocking fashion at the US Open final to Bianca Andreescu, the multiple Grand Slam winner went on to present the latest collection of her fashion label, S by Serena Williams.

Not only that, but Serena Williams also brought her baby daughter along for the event. Serena Williams showed up in a snakeskin miniskirt that was designed by herself. She carried her little daughter Olympia, age 2, in her arms.

Serena Williams, who is one of tennis' famous icons had notable personalities such as Kim Kardashian, TV host Gayle King, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour as attendees for her event.

#MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, said that Serena Williams was "strong in so many ways, not just physically. I'll always support her."

The runway show which was held in midtown Manhattan kicked off with a lush brown trench-style coat and was followed by a suit designed with the same fabric with an asymmetrical wrap skirt. Post that, pants and slouchy sweaters were introduced and was followed by a series of tops, dresses and coats in an animal-style print.

37-year-old Serena Williams showed all that she is a huge fan of bold prints, in hues like purple or bright blue, or in black and white. Serena also seems to be partial to bright colours, as a pink ensemble was part midriff-baring pantsuit and part a long skirt.

However, the most creative and striking part of the runway show was when two models appeared in the same designed outfit - one in a plus size and the other not

Serena Williams also noted that she planned 'to show the diversity of all colours and all backgrounds and all sizes' just beautiful women."

Burke praised Williams' runway for being truly diverse. "I love Serena," she said, adding that fashion is "another world for her to conquer.

With inputs from AP

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates