Serena Williams joins Priyanka Chopra as Bumble investor

tennis

Bumble was set up by Whitney Wolfe Herd shortly after she left Tinder, a dating app she co-founded

Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra

Tennis star Serena Williams has joined actress Priyanka Chopra as an investor of social and dating application Bumble. Bumble on Wednesday announced Williams, who had earlier teamed up with the company for an ad campaign #InHerCourt, will be joining the organisation as an investor and active member of the Bumble Fund.

Being an investor, the 37-year-old tennis champion wants to "amplify female entrepreneurs and creating a place for them to personally and professionally champion their growth", read a statement.

She said: "In my life, and today more than ever, I've learned how impactful one woman's voice can be when given a platform to speak and be heard. "I am passionate about building on this progress and opening doors for women of all backgrounds, especially women of colour, to share their message and trust in their potential to accomplish great things."

Bumble was set up by Whitney Wolfe Herd shortly after she left Tinder, a dating app she co-founded. On her collaboration with Williams, Herd said: "When we launched our #InHerCourt campaign with Serena this past January, we were amazed by the response we received from women globally who felt empowered by our message.

"In teaming up with Williams for the Bumble Fund. We want women everywhere to know that we are here, we are listening and we believe in you. We are giving women more keys to success, while encouraging them to push their ideas forward and keep thinking big when it comes to their business ventures."

