Serena Williams just loves her red boots! See photo

American tennis ace Serena Williams recently took to social media site Instagram to share a lovely picture for her 12.7 million followers. Serena was seen sporting stunning red boots with a short skirt and a top. She wrote: "Sometimes you just have to dress up. Love my boots.” The post received over two lakh 'likes'.

During a video on social media in October, Serena Williams revealed her daughter is taking baby steps towards learning her mum's sport. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who has a daughter, Olympia, three, with entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, was quick to clarify that she is not one who will be training her kid.

In the video Serena said, "I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some. But the lady has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes."

Serena Williams was in the hunt for a record Grand Slam at the US Open 2020 but went down to Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals 6-1, 3-6, 3-6.

