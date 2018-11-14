Serena Williams magazine cover controversy: 'Why treat women like hookers'

tennis

"Why do they always have to dress women like hookers on the cover of magazines? Why can't she wear regular clothes like the men?" "Why is Serena Williams the only one of the four half dressed?"

Serena Williams

An International men's magazine has named tennis star Serena Williams as their Woman of the Year for the Man of the Year issue and a lot of people are irked by the publication's decision to put quote marks around the word "woman".

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles in her career, is their sole woman of the year. She was joined by director of the year, Jonah Hill, as well as actors Henry Golding (star of the year) and Michael B Jordan (leader of the year). Here are a few Twitter reactions to it: "Hey @GQMagazine ...what the heck? Why "woman" and not WOMAN? ..seriously?!!!"

"Why do they always have to dress women like hookers on the cover of magazines? Why can't she wear regular clothes like the men?" "Why is Serena Williams the only one of the four half dressed?"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates