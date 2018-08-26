Sergio Aguero meets 10-year-old cancer-stricken Manchester City fan

football

Callum is currently being treated for a cancerous tumour on his neck and he also has an inoperable tumour on his brain which will need to be treated with chemotherapy

Aguero with Man City fan Callum and his family

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero showed his softer side after he invited a young fan Callum Foy, 10, who is suffering from cancer, to his house recently and gifted him a signed shirt and pair of football studs.

On Saturday, Aguero tweeted this picture and wrote: "Callum wanted for us to meet and so did I. We spent some time together over at my place with his family and it was really enjoyable. I hope you had a great time too, Callum. And I hope you liked the specially dedicated pair of boots as well."

