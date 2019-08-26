Sergio Aguero surge for Manchester City

football

Aguero double fires defending champions to 3-1 win over Bournemouth

Sergio Aguero

Bournemouth (UK): Sergio Aguero bagged a brace and David Silva marked his 400th appearance for Manchester City by playing a role in all three goals as the champions won 3-1 at Bournemouth here yesterday.

First half efforts from Aguero and Raheem Sterling ensured Pep Guardiola's side led at the interval despite a stunning free-kick reply from Bournemouth's Harry Wilson. Argentina striker Aguero wrapped up City's second Premier League victory of the season with his second goal of the game after half-time.

Super Silva

It was Silva, though, who was the architect of the win and having already announced this will be his last season at the Etihad Stadium, this display only underlined how much he will be missed.

The Spanish midfielder remains an integral part of Guardiola's team, with his contribution to City's goals demonstrating exactly why he is so valued by his manager.

For the 15th minute opening goal, it was Silva who operated as the fulcrum towards the start of the move with the midfielder finding Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left, allowing the left-back to drill in the low cross that eventually led to Aguero's finish. Silva's contribution to the second was even more eye-catching, with his superbly weighted ball picking out Sterling's darting run into the box before the England attacker struck past keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Bungling Bournemouth

Then a positive surge into the Bournemouth area caused confusion among the home backline before Aguero pounced for the third. Those moments helped City maintain control of a game that could easily have slipped from their grasp had Eddie Howe's side enjoyed better fortune. Aguero's predatory finishing was the perfect tonic for City after Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring problem sustained in training.

City said Jesus will be back to full fitness after next month's international break, meaning he should miss only next weekend's clash with Brighton. Bournemouth had established an unwanted record in the corresponding fixture last season when they became the first home team not to register a shot on goal in the Premier League.

