Sergio Ramos announces wedding on TV show

football

The couple, who began dating in 2012, have three sons - Sergio, four, Marcos, three, and Alejandro, born in March last year

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio

Spanish football star Sergio Ramos used the perfect platform to announce his marriage with model girlfriend Pilar Rubio in Seville on June 15. He spoke on Rubio's Spanish TV show El Hormiguero.

Ramos, who left Sevilla to join Real Madrid in 2005, said: "We've decided to get married in Seville because we've been in Madrid for so long now, it means there will be less people[in Seville]. It's a very special moment for us after being together for so long and forming such a fantastic family with three little ones, who fill our lives with passion. We felt it was the ideal moment and wanted our children to enjoy it because when they were younger, it's not something they would understand so much."

Meanwhile, Rubio said she's excited about her big day. "I'm as excited about putting on my wedding dress as I am about what's going to happen afterwards," she said. The couple, who began dating in 2012, have three sons - Sergio, four, Marcos, three, and Alejandro, born in March last year.

