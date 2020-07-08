Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires AC Milan comeback as Juve miss chance to stretch lead

AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) reacts next to Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) after scoring a penalty during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Juventus played behind closed doors at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Pic/AFP

Italian Serie A defending champions Juventus lost the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the standings as they were defeated 2-4 by AC Milan in their latest encounter.

On Tuesday evening, Juventus dominated the first half. However, both sides failed to score. Juventus opened the scoring in the 47th minute by French international Adrien Rabiot's left-footed shot, which was his first Serie A goal. Six minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the advantage, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, Milan turned the match around in the space of five minutes. Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a penalty in the 62nd minute following Leonardo Bonucci's handball. Then came quick-fire goals from Franck Kessie and substitute Rafael Leao. Milan scored their fourth in the 80th minute through Croatian international Ante Rebic.

Juventus, however, remain on track for a ninth straight title, sitting seven points clear of Lazio with seven matches remaining.

Earlier Tuesday, Lazio were beaten 1-2 at relegation-threatened Lecce. Lazio's defender Patric was dismissed in injury time for biting Lecce's Giulio Donati.

Lazio's strikers Felipe Caicedo put his team in the lead in the fifth minute, while Lecce equalised the game on the half-hour mark with a header from Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar. Lecce was awarded a penalty for a controversial handball against Patric, but Mancosu's shot went over the crossbar.

Lecce center-back Fabio Lucioni headed in a corner to give the home team a shock lead in the 47th minute.

The win helped Lecce end a six-match losing streak and climb out of the relegation zone.

